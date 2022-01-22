Left Menu

Mizoram reports 1,116 new COVID-19 cases, 4 more deaths

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Mizoram rose to 8,561 on Saturday as 1,116 more people tested positive for the infection and 1,045 recuperated from the disease, a bulletin said.

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 22-01-2022 22:38 IST | Created: 22-01-2022 22:38 IST
The death toll rose to 580 as four more people from Aizawl, Serchhip, Champhai and Kolasib districts succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours, it said.

At least 222 children and 20 returnees from outside the northeastern state were among the new patients.

The single-day positivity rate dipped to 19.35 per cent from 22.36 per cent the previous day, the bulletin said, adding that the recovery ratio among COVID-19 patients stood at 94.22 per cent. Aizawl district reported the highest number of fresh cases at 580, followed by Saitual at 170 and Mamit at 79.

The northeastern state has so far tested 16.14 lakh samples for COVID-19, including 5,766 on Friday.

State Immunisation Officer Dr Lalmuanawma Jongte said over 7.86 lakh people have been inoculated till January 21, with six lakh of them having received both doses of vaccines.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

