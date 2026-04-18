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Brazen Hostage Heist: Rs 25 Lakh Robbery Shakes Affluent Locale

In a shocking incident in the upscale Golf Links, a Rs 25-lakh robbery unfolded at a liquor businessman's residence. Suspects, allegedly aided by a domestic help, held the family hostage before absconding with jewellery. Police have identified the accused and formed teams to apprehend them.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2026 23:05 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 23:05 IST
Brazen Hostage Heist: Rs 25 Lakh Robbery Shakes Affluent Locale
  • Country:
  • India

An audacious robbery involving Rs 25-lakh occurred at the residence of a liquor businessman in an upscale city area, police reported. An inside accomplice allegedly opened the door for six men who subdued the family before ransacking the property.

The culprits, identified and under investigation, are believed to have meticulously planned the heist. Key evidence, including CCTV footage and eye-witness accounts, suggests the domestic help as the chief conspirator.

Law enforcement has launched an intensive manhunt across multiple states, with several suspects currently detained and under interrogation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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