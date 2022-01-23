Bengal logs 6,980 new COVID-19 cases, 36 fresh fatalities

West Bengal's COVID-19 tally rose to 19,65,245 on Sunday as 6,980 people tested positive for the infection, 2,211 less than the previous day, a health bulletin said.

Thirty-six fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 20,338.

Kolkata reported the highest number of 973 new cases, closely followed by 960 in neighbouring North 24 Parganas district.

Ten fatalities were registered in Kolkata, and six each in Howrah and Birbhum, the bulletin said.

The number of active cases declined by 13,474 to 1,10,183. As many as 20,418 more people were cured of the disease, taking the total number of recoveries to 18,34,724, it said, adding that the discharge rate improved to 93.36 per cent from 92.65 per cent on Saturday.

The positivity rate stood at 9.53 per cent, as 73,214 samples were tested for COVID-19, taking the total number of such clinical examinations to 2,27,79,724, it added.

