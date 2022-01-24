Left Menu

Mainland China reports 57 new COVID cases on Jan 23 vs 56 a day earlier

Mainland China reported 57 new COVID-19 cases on Jan. 23, up from 56 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Monday. There were no new deaths, leaving the death toll at 4,636. As of Jan. 23, mainland China had reported 105,660 cases.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 24-01-2022 07:28 IST | Created: 24-01-2022 07:28 IST
  • Country:
  • China

Mainland China reported 57 new COVID-19 cases on Jan. 23, up from 56 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Monday. The National Health Commission said in a statement that 18 of the new cases were locally transmitted, down from 19 a day earlier, and the rest imported.

The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, fell to 27 from 34 a day earlier. There were no new deaths, leaving the death toll at 4,636.

As of Jan. 23, mainland China had reported 105,660 cases.

