Mainland China reports 57 new COVID cases on Jan 23 vs 56 a day earlier

Mainland China reported 57 new COVID-19 cases on Jan. 23, up from 56 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Monday. The National Health Commission said in a statement that 18 of the new cases were locally transmitted, down from 19 a day earlier, and the rest imported.

The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, fell to 27 from 34 a day earlier. There were no new deaths, leaving the death toll at 4,636.

As of Jan. 23, mainland China had reported 105,660 cases.

