France reports close to 400 COVID-related deaths
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 25-01-2022 00:09 IST | Created: 25-01-2022 00:04 IST
- Country:
- France
Almost 400 people in France who were hospitalised due to a COVID-19 infection died over the past 24 hours, official data showed on Monday, a value not seen since April.
The death toll in French hospitals on Monday rose by 393 to 101,723.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement