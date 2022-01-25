Left Menu

France reports close to 400 COVID-related deaths

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 25-01-2022 00:09 IST | Created: 25-01-2022 00:04 IST
Representative image
Almost 400 people in France who were hospitalised due to a COVID-19 infection died over the past 24 hours, official data showed on Monday, a value not seen since April.

The death toll in French hospitals on Monday rose by 393 to 101,723.

