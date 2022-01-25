Left Menu

Beijing 2022 says 15 new COVID cases found amongst Games-related personnel on Jan. 24

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 25-01-2022 08:54 IST | Created: 25-01-2022 08:54 IST
Beijing 2022 says 15 new COVID cases found amongst Games-related personnel on Jan. 24
The Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Organizing Committee said on Tuesday that 15 new positive cases of COVID-19 were detected among games-related personnel on Jan. 24.

Twelve of the confirmed positive cases were among new arrivals. The other Three were found among those already in the closed loop, and of those three, one was an athlete or team official, the notice on the Beijing 2022 official website said.

Also Read: Speed skating-Olympic champion Nuis warms up for Beijing with 1,500m win

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

