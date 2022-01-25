Left Menu

Netherlands expected to ease COVID curbs despite record infections

The Dutch government is expected to announce on Tuesday it will allow restaurants, bars and theatres to re-open despite record numbers of coronavirus infections. Government advisers said bars, restaurants and theatres should be allowed to open until 10 p.m. Patrons will have to produce a pass that shows when a person is fully vaccinated or has recovered from an infection, or can show a negative recent test.

The Dutch government is expected to announce on Tuesday it will allow restaurants, bars and theatres to re-open despite record numbers of coronavirus infections. Prime Minister Mark Rutte and Health Minister Ernst Kuipers are expected to announce the new rules at a news conference at 7 p.m. (1800 GMT).

Late on Monday, the government released official advice of health experts and local government officials who support the end of a strict lockdown that has been in effect since mid-December. Despite record infections, the experts said the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, which is now dominant in the Netherlands, "has a less serious clinical picture" than the Delta variant, which caused an earlier wave.

Foreign studies show hospital admissions with Omicron are between 40% and 60% lower, while intensive care admissions halved, they said. Government advisers said bars, restaurants and theatres should be allowed to open until 10 p.m.

Patrons will have to produce a pass that shows when a person is fully vaccinated or has recovered from an infection, or can show a negative recent test. Amusements parks, zoos and sports matches are also expected to be allowed to open for crowds. On Monday, more than 60,000 new infections were recorded over a 24-hour period.

The Dutch association of regional public health authorities, GGD GHOR, said it had reached maximum capacity and warned that people would have to wait longer to get tested.

