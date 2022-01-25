Delhi reports 6,028 new COVID-19 cases, positivity rate down to 10.55 pc

Delhi reported 6,028 new cases during the last 24 hours with positivity rate declining to 10.55 per cent. As per a bulletin provided by the health department of the Delhi government on Tuesday, a total of 57,132 samples were tested during the last 24 hours.

With this, the total count of COVID-19 cases in the national capital has gone up to 18,03,499. During the last 24 hours, 9,127 people recovered from the infection, taking the total recoveries in the state to 17,35,808.

31 people lost their lives to the deadly virus during the last 24 hours. The death toll in Delhi due to the disease currently stands at 25,681. There are currently 42,010 active COVID-19 cases in the national capital, with 33,602 of them in home isolation. There are currently 44,547 active containment zones in Delhi.

As per the bulletin, there are 2,304 patients admitted to hospitals across the national capital. Out of this, 155 patients are suspected to have COVID-19 while 2,149 are confirmed cases of COVID-19. Out of the confirmed COVID-19 cases, 1775 are from the national capital, while 384 are from outside Delhi.

In the dedicated COVID-19 hospitals, 85.06 per cent of beds are vacant, with only 2,304 beds out of a total 15,420 currently occupied by the patients. Similarly in the COVID care centres, 95.78 per cent beds are vacant, with only 195 out of 4,626 beds currently occupied by the patients. In COVID health centres, 86.87 per cent beds are vacant, with only 26 out of total 198 beds currently occupied by patients. As per the bulletin, 85,418 COVID-19 vaccination doses were administered out of which 36,931 people received their first dose of the vaccine while 35,853 people received their second dose of the vaccine.

12,634 precaution doses of the vaccine were administered to healthcare workers, frontline workers and senior citizens above 60 during the last 24 hours, taking the total number of precaution doses administered to 2,24,017. During the last 24 hours, 17,896 beneficiaries aged 15-18 received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, taking the total number of beneficiaries in the aforementioned age bracket having received their first dose to 7,60,830.

To date, a total of 2,92,74,125 vaccination doses has been administered. Out of this, 1,68,73,739 people have received their first dose of the vaccine while 1,21,76,369 people have received their second dose of vaccine. (ANI)

