OECD OKs talks for Brazil to join the body, sources say
Reuters | Updated: 25-01-2022 22:32 IST | Created: 25-01-2022 22:32 IST
The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development, a rich nations club known as the OECD, has approved a plan for Brazil to start negotiations that will allow it to join the body, two sources told Reuters on Tuesday.
The sources told Reuters the start of the process would be confirmed later on Tuesday. The news was originally reported by Brazilian newspaper Valor.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Brazilian
- OECD
- Development
- Brazil
