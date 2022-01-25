OECD OKs talks for Brazil to join the body, sources say

The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development, a rich nations club known as the OECD, has approved a plan for Brazil to start negotiations that will allow it to join the body, two sources told Reuters on Tuesday.

The sources told Reuters the start of the process would be confirmed later on Tuesday. The news was originally reported by Brazilian newspaper Valor.

