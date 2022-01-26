Left Menu

Austria ends lockdown on unvaccinated as pressure on hospitals eases

The occupancy rate of hospital and intensive-care beds, however, has been falling. "We came to the conclusion that the lockdown for unvaccinated people in Austria is only justifiable in the event of the threat of an imminent over-burdening of intensive-care capacity," Mueckstein told a news conference, adding experts no longer saw it as necessary.

Reuters | Updated: 26-01-2022 17:04 IST | Created: 26-01-2022 16:33 IST
Austria ends lockdown on unvaccinated as pressure on hospitals eases
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Austria

Austria's lockdown for people not fully vaccinated against the coronavirus will end on Monday because the pressure on hospitals has eased, the government said on Wednesday.

New daily coronavirus infections are rising, driven by the extremely contagious Omicron variant. They hit a new record above 30,000 on Wednesday, Health Minister Wolfgang Mueckstein told a news conference, adding that they would peak in the next two weeks at around 35,000 to 40,000. The occupancy rate of hospital and intensive-care beds, however, has been falling.

"We came to the conclusion that the lockdown for unvaccinated people in Austria is only justifiable in the event of the threat of an imminent over-burdening of intensive-care capacity," Mueckstein told a news conference, adding experts no longer saw it as necessary. Since Nov. 15 those not vaccinated against the coronavirus have been under lockdown, meaning they are only allowed to leave their homes for a limited number of reasons such as shopping for essentials or working. The measure, which was suspended over Christmas, has been criticized as very difficult to enforce.

While that restriction on their movement will be lifted, the unvaccinated will still be barred from taking part in a range of leisure activities including eating in restaurants or shopping for non-essential items as part of government efforts to increase the vaccination rate, which is among the lowest in western Europe.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Elan group buys 40-acre land from Indiabulls Real Estate for Rs 580 cr

Elan group buys 40-acre land from Indiabulls Real Estate for Rs 580 cr

 India
2
A healthier heart can protect your brain too. 5 lifestyle changes to prevent dementia

A healthier heart can protect your brain too. 5 lifestyle changes to prevent...

 Australia
3
Power blackout hits Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan

Power blackout hits Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan

Kazakhstan
4
Health News Roundup: Germany extends COVID curbs as infections threaten infrastructure; New York judge strikes down state mask mandate and more

Health News Roundup: Germany extends COVID curbs as infections threaten infr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022