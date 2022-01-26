Turkey's COVID cases near record high at 77,434
26-01-2022
Turkey recorded 77,434 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, just shy of the record 77,722 touched two weeks ago, according to government data.
Daily cases hovered around 20,000 a month ago, before the Omicron variant become dominant in the country.
