BA.2 subvariant of Omicron appears more contagious than BA.1, Denmark says

The BA.2 subvariant of the Omicron coronavirus, which has become the dominant one in Denmark, appears more contagious than the BA.1 subvariant, Danish Health Minister Magnus Heunicke said on Wednesday in a national address.

"There is no evidence that the BA.2 variant causes more disease, but it must be more contagious," Heunicke told a news conference.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)