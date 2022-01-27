Left Menu

TN lifts curbs, allows schools, colleges to reopen on Feb 1, withdraws Sunday lockdown

With coronavirus cases on the decline, the Tamil Nadu government on Thursday withdrew restrictions such as night curfew and Sunday lockdown while permitting schools to reopen on February 1 for classes 1 to 12.Announcing the removal of restriction on week-end worship in religious places, Chief Minister M K Stalin said people will be allowed to enter the places of worship from tomorrow onwards.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 27-01-2022 23:03 IST | Created: 27-01-2022 23:03 IST
TN lifts curbs, allows schools, colleges to reopen on Feb 1, withdraws Sunday lockdown
  • Country:
  • India

With coronavirus cases on the decline, the Tamil Nadu government on Thursday withdrew restrictions such as night curfew and Sunday lockdown while permitting schools to reopen on February 1 for classes 1 to 12.

Announcing the removal of restriction on week-end worship in religious places, Chief Minister M K Stalin said people will be allowed to enter the places of worship from tomorrow onwards. “There will be no restriction. Devotees will be allowed to offer worship inside the religious places following the implementation of SoP,” he said.

Schools, except nursery and kindergarten, and colleges will reopen on February 1 and resume the direct classes.

Following a spate of infections, the government had ordered schools to close while permitting classes for higher secondary students till Pongal (mid-January). Later, all the higher secondary schools were asked to remain shut till this month-end.

Reviewing the pandemic situation with health officials and senior bureaucrats on Thursday, Chief Minister M K Stalin announced that there will be no night curfew from January 28. Further, there would not be a complete lockdown this Sunday (January 30), as it is being withdrawn.

Restaurants, cinema theatres, clubs, amusement parks, bakeries, lodges, gyms, garment and jewellery shops, spas and salons are allowed to function with 50 per cent occupancy. The restriction on the number of persons (up to 100) for marriage and (50) for funerals will however continue.

All colleges and universities, other than those that are temporarily functioning as COVID Care Centres, would resume classes on February 1, strictly complying with the government guidelines on COVID safety.

About 28,515 Coronavirus positive cases were added to the registry today taking the tally to 32,52,751 till date, while recoveries stood at 28,620.

The restriction on social, cultural and political gathering will continue. The polls to the urban civic bodies will be held on February 19 with stringent enforcement of the SoPs issued by the State Election Commission, a release from the government said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Vikas Ecotech Board approves Debt Reduction Program Phase-II marching towards Zero Debt Regime

Vikas Ecotech Board approves Debt Reduction Program Phase-II marching toward...

 India
2
Hindustan Zinc CEO elected as acting chairman of International Zinc Association

Hindustan Zinc CEO elected as acting chairman of International Zinc Associat...

 India
3
Karnataka govt to establish military school at cost of Rs 180 cr, says Bommai

Karnataka govt to establish military school at cost of Rs 180 cr, says Bomma...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: NASA's new space telescope reaches destination in solar orbit; English COVID study finds record prevalence in January and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's new space telescope reaches destination in sola...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022