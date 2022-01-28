Left Menu

Russia reports record COVID-19 cases for eighth day running

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 28-01-2022
Russia reports record COVID-19 cases for eighth day running
Russia's daily COVID-19 cases surged to 98,040 on Friday, a new record high for the eighth consecutive day as the Omicron variant continued to spread, the government's coronavirus task force said.

The number of new infections was a significant jump from the 88,816 reported on Thursday. Officials also said that 673 people had died in the last 24 hours.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

