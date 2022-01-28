Left Menu

EU criticized for not disclosing text messages over Pfizer vaccine deal

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 28-01-2022 14:51 IST | Created: 28-01-2022 14:44 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Belgium

The European Union ombudsman criticized the European Commission on Friday for not disclosing text messages that the head of the EU executive Ursula von der Leyen exchanged with Pfizer chief Albert Bourla before sealing a COVID-19 vaccine deal.

In response to a public access request by a journalist, the Commission had said no record had been kept of such messages.

"The narrow way in which this public access request was treated meant that no attempt was made to identify if any text messages existed. This falls short of reasonable expectations of transparency and administrative standards in the Commission," said ombudsman Emily O'Reilly, who also asked the Commission to check again for the relevant messages.

