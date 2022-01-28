Left Menu

Senior Japanese govt official tests positive for COVID-19 - NTV

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 28-01-2022 16:18 IST | Created: 28-01-2022 16:04 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Japan

A senior Japanese government official, Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihiko Isozaki, tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday after showing symptoms including fever, NTV television network said. In the course of his job, Isozaki meets with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida relatively frequently, but the broadcaster gave no further details, including when the two of them last met.

Japan has seen a rapid surge in coronavirus cases, with Tokyo recording a record 17,631 new cases on Friday.

