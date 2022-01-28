Olympics-Five members of Team Canada delegation in COVID-19 protocol

Left Menu

The Canadian Olympic Committee said on Friday five members from their 246-person Olympic delegation in Beijing have been placed in COVID-19 protocols ahead of next week's Winter Olympics. Beginning on the first day of the Olympics, the COC said it will provide a daily update of the number of members of the Team Canada delegation in COVID-19 protocols.

Reuters | Updated: 28-01-2022 22:50 IST | Created: 28-01-2022 22:50 IST
The Canadian Olympic Committee said on Friday five members from their 246-person Olympic delegation in Beijing have been placed in COVID-19 protocols ahead of next week's Winter Olympics. The COC announced the numbers in a news release to outline its plans for sharing information related to COVID-19 cases or potential cases during the Feb. 4-20 Beijing Olympics.

"We are following the Beijing 2022 Playbook rules," the COC said. "Part of our strategy was to arrive early to allow time for confirmation testing and, if necessary, the Medical Expert Panel process to unfold." Canada's delegation at the Beijing Olympics includes 215 athletes plus support staff. The names of the individuals placed in COVID-19 protocols were not disclosed.

The COC said it would not share names of anyone in protocol unless an athlete who is unable to compete due to a confirmed positive case wishes to disclose their situation. Beginning on the first day of the Olympics, the COC said it will provide a daily update of the number of members of the Team Canada delegation in COVID-19 protocols.

