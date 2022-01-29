No Sunday curfew in Rajasthan

Authorities on Saturday announced the end of weekend curfew in Rajasthan. The weekend curfew that begins from 11 pm Saturday to 5 am Sunday will no longer be imposed on Sunday, they said. According to an order announced on Friday, the new curfew guidelines were supposed to come into effect from January 31, but the government suspended the curfew beginning tomorrow in view of several programmes lined up for Mahatma Gandhi’s death anniversary. The weekend curfew was brought with a view to stem rising COVID cases in the state.

