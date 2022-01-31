Ladakh reports 133 fresh Covid cases

Ladakh has reported 133 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the virus tally to 25,869 while the active cases in the union territory have come down to 1,212, officials said.

The union territory has recorded 224 Covid-related deaths -- 165 in Leh and 59 in Kargil -- since the outbreak of the pandemic last year, they said.

There was no death reported from union territory on Sunday, they said.

As many as 182 patients were cured and discharged from hospitals in Ladakh. Of these, 148 were discharged in Leh and 34 in Kargil, they said.

With these, the total number of cured patients is 24,460, they said.

Of the total of 133 fresh cases from Union territory, 102 such cases were reported from Leh district and 31 from Kargil district, they said. A total of 764 sample reports in Ladakh were found negative, they said.

With this, the total number of COVID-19 active cases in Ladakh has gone down to 1,212 including 808 in Leh and 404 in Kargil district.

