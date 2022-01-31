Fire at Odisha hospital, none hurt

A major fire broke out at the District Headquarters Hospital in Keonjhar district on Monday, but no one was injured in the mishap, a senior health department official said. The blaze erupted inside the dialysis unit of the state-run hospital around noon. Though the exact cause is yet to be ascertained, short circuit is suspected to have led to the accident, the official said.

The incident took place when 11 patients were in the dialysis unit, he said, adding, all of them are safe and have been shifted to other beds.

The blaze has been brought under control with the help of fire brigade personnel and hospital staff, the official added. PTI AAM The hospital staff along with doctors immediately swung into action and evacuated the patients and attempted to douse the fire before arrival of the fire brigade personnel. .

