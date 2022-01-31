Left Menu

Fire at Odisha hospital, none hurt

A major fire broke out at the District Headquarters Hospital in Keonjhar district on Monday, but no one was injured in the mishap, a senior health department official said. PTI AAM The hospital staff along with doctors immediately swung into action and evacuated the patients and attempted to douse the fire before arrival of the fire brigade personnel.

PTI | Keonjhar(Odisha) | Updated: 31-01-2022 14:54 IST | Created: 31-01-2022 14:53 IST
Fire at Odisha hospital, none hurt
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A major fire broke out at the District Headquarters Hospital in Keonjhar district on Monday, but no one was injured in the mishap, a senior health department official said. The blaze erupted inside the dialysis unit of the state-run hospital around noon. Though the exact cause is yet to be ascertained, short circuit is suspected to have led to the accident, the official said.

The incident took place when 11 patients were in the dialysis unit, he said, adding, all of them are safe and have been shifted to other beds.

The blaze has been brought under control with the help of fire brigade personnel and hospital staff, the official added. PTI AAM The hospital staff along with doctors immediately swung into action and evacuated the patients and attempted to douse the fire before arrival of the fire brigade personnel. .

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ALS may now be diagnosed with simple, reliable blood tests: Study

ALS may now be diagnosed with simple, reliable blood tests: Study

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trials; nasal spray vaccine booster works in mice; Scientists want Britain to back COVID patent waivers and more

Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trial...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trials; nasal spray vaccine booster works in mice

Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trial...

 Global
4
Study finds Zika vaccine shows better results in preclinical studies

Study finds Zika vaccine shows better results in preclinical studies

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022