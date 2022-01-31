Former Italy PM Berlusconi leaves hospital

Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi was discharged from Milan's San Raffaele hospital on Monday, a Reuters witness said.

Berlusconi, a four-time prime minister, was admitted to hospital on Jan. 23 for routine checks, his personal doctor has said. Some Italian media said he had been hospitalized because of an infection.

