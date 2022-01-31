Japan's Kowa says ivermectin showed 'antiviral effect' against Omicron in research

Japanese trading and pharmaceutical company Kowa Co Ltd said on Monday anti-parasite drug ivermectin showed an "antiviral effect" against Omicron and other variants of coronavirus in joint non-clinical research.

The company did not provide further details. The firm has been working with Kitasato University https://rctportal.niph.go.jp/en/detail?trial_id=jRCT2031200120, a medical university in Tokyo, on testing the drug which is used to treat parasites in animals and humans, as a potential treatment for COVID-19.

Clinical trials are ongoing but the promotion of the drug as a COVID-19 treatment has generated controversy. The drug is not approved for the treatment of COVID-19 in Japan and the U.S. Federal Drug Administration https://www.fda.gov/consumers/consumer-updates/why-you-should-not-use-ivermectin-treat-or-prevent-covid-19, the World Health Organization and the EU drug regulator have warned against its use.

