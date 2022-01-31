Left Menu

Japan's Kowa says ivermectin showed 'antiviral effect' against Omicron in research

The firm has been working with Kitasato University https://rctportal.niph.go.jp/en/detail?trial_id=jRCT2031200120, a medical university in Tokyo, on testing the drug which is used to treat parasites in animals and humans, as a potential treatment for COVID-19. Clinical trials are ongoing but the promotion of the drug as a COVID-19 treatment has generated controversy.

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 31-01-2022 18:25 IST | Created: 31-01-2022 17:51 IST
Japan's Kowa says ivermectin showed 'antiviral effect' against Omicron in research
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

Japanese trading and pharmaceutical company Kowa Co Ltd said on Monday anti-parasite drug ivermectin showed an "antiviral effect" against Omicron and other variants of coronavirus in joint non-clinical research.

The company did not provide further details. The firm has been working with Kitasato University https://rctportal.niph.go.jp/en/detail?trial_id=jRCT2031200120, a medical university in Tokyo, on testing the drug which is used to treat parasites in animals and humans, as a potential treatment for COVID-19.

Clinical trials are ongoing but the promotion of the drug as a COVID-19 treatment has generated controversy. The drug is not approved for the treatment of COVID-19 in Japan and the U.S. Federal Drug Administration https://www.fda.gov/consumers/consumer-updates/why-you-should-not-use-ivermectin-treat-or-prevent-covid-19, the World Health Organization and the EU drug regulator have warned against its use.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ALS may now be diagnosed with simple, reliable blood tests: Study

ALS may now be diagnosed with simple, reliable blood tests: Study

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trials; nasal spray vaccine booster works in mice; Scientists want Britain to back COVID patent waivers and more

Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trial...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trials; nasal spray vaccine booster works in mice

Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trial...

 Global
4
Japan's Kowa says ivermectin effective against Omicron in phase III trial

Japan's Kowa says ivermectin effective against Omicron in phase III trial

Japan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022