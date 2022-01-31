NCC cadets can play major role in reversing drug menace in J-K: L-G

The National Cadet Corps (NCC) can play a major role in reversing the drug menace in Jammu and Kashmir, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said on Monday. Interacting with the contingents of NCC cadets from Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh that participated at the Republic Day Parade in New Delhi, Sinha lauded them for their services, particularly especially during the trying times of COVID-19. "NCC cadets are icons of discipline and leadership with unwavering commitment in nation-building," Sinha said.

As the largest uniformed youth organisation in the world, Sinha said, the NCC can create a culture of fighting substance abuse.

"NCC cadets can also play a major role in reversing the drug menace in Jammu and Kashmir through cadet peer-led intervention," the lieutenant governor said.

"Our efforts will not only motivate the youth from the villages to join the armed forces but will also inculcate the values of fraternity, discipline, national unity and selfless services among them," he said. Sinha said the NCC cadets in Jammu and Kashmir led by example in activities such as conducting awareness campaigns on COVID-19 and effectively executing the assigned missions during the vaccination programme.

