90 pc of India's adult population has received first dose of Covid vaccine: Prez

About 90 per cent of India's adult population has received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine whereas over 70 per cent have been administered both the doses, President Ram Nath Kovind said on Monday.

In his address to the joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament at the start of the Budget Session, Kovind highlighted the various initiatives taken by the government in the health sector.

''Today, more than 90 percent adult citizens of the country have received the first dose of the vaccine, whereas more than 70 percent have been administered both the doses. The government is also reaching out to the rest of the population through the 'Har Ghar Dastak' campaign,,'' he said. The Covid pandemic affected the entire world and in India too, many of our loved ones were snatched away from us, he said. In these circumstances, the central, state, local governments and administration, our doctors, nurses and health workers, our scientists and entrepreneurs have worked as a team, he said.

''This mutual trust, coordination and cooperation between the government and citizens is an unprecedented example of the strength of our democracy. For this, I appreciate every health and frontline worker, and every citizen,” the President said.

An example of India's capability in the fight against COVID-19 is evident in the ongoing Covid vaccination program he said, adding that the country has surpassed the record of administering more than 150 crore vaccine doses in less than a year. “Today we are among the leading countries in the world with the highest vaccine doses administered. Success of this campaign has given a shield to the country, providing enhanced protection to our citizens, while also boosting their morale,'' he said.

He further said eight vaccines have been approved for emergency use in the country so far out of which three vaccines, being manufactured in India, have also got approval from the World Health Organization for emergency use. “These vaccines manufactured in India are playing an important role in making the entire world free from the pandemic and in saving crores of lives,” he said.

Noting that the efforts of the country are not limited to addressing the immediate challenges in the fight against Covid pandemic, he said the government is developing far-reaching solutions which would be effective and useful in future also. The launch of Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission with an outlay of Rs 64,000 crore is a commendable example. This will not only help in meeting the current health requirements, but will also prepare the country for any future crises, he said.

“Health facilities are now easily accessible to the common people because of the responsive policies of my government. More than 80,000 health and wellness centres and crores of Ayushman Bharat cards have helped the poor immensely in getting treatment. The government has reduced the cost of treatment by providing affordable medicines through more than 8,000 Jan Aushadhi Kendrasm” he said. He further said that the 'Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission' is an important step in providing easy and accessible health services. PTI UZM TDS TDS TDS

