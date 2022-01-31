Left Menu

Italy reports 57,715 coronavirus cases on Monday, 349 deaths

Italy reported 57,715 COVID-19 related cases on Monday, against 104,065 the day before, the health ministry said, while the number of deaths rose to 349 from 235. Italy has registered 146,498 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February 2020, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the ninth highest in the world. The country has reported 10.98 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 19,913 on Monday, up from 19,617 a day earlier. There were 112 new admissions to intensive care units, up from 95 on Sunday. The total number of intensive care patients decreased to 1,584 from a previous 1,593.

Some 478,314 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 818,169, the health ministry said.

