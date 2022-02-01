Left Menu

Brazil reports 77,947 new cases of coronavirus, 284 new COVID-19 deaths-health ministry

Reuters | Updated: 01-02-2022 02:37 IST | Created: 01-02-2022 02:37 IST
Brazil has had 77,947 new cases of the coronavirus reported in the past 24 hours, and 284 deaths from COVID-19, the health ministry said on Monday.

The South American country has now registered 25,426,744 cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 627,138, according to ministry data.

