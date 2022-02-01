4 - Mood Swings Linked to Hyperglycemia and Hypoglycemia

Diabetes is a severe condition for patients who struggle with high or low blood sugar levels. Blood sugar changes can be directed upward or downward, leading to unmanageable anger or depression. The hormones that manage blood sugar levels also manage stress, therefore the bigger the presence of anger, the harder blood sugar levels are to manage.

Individuals who experience both hyperglycemia and hypoglycemia can face mood swings that may add to hallucinations, irritability, anxiety, confusion, and cognitive impairment. They may also face concentration, low energy, and decision-making obstacles. Due to these common symptoms, a glucose tracker can make monitoring blood glucose levels very efficient. Keep reading to see how you can effectively monitor your glucose levels.

Regulating Blood Glucose

Image Credit: Unsplash by diabetesmagazijn

Changes in blood glucose may create rapid mood changes. This is especially true during hypoglycemic states where sugar levels fall under 70 milligrams per deciliter (mg/dL). At this stage, some people experience a euphoric state through the release of adrenaline (from the conversion of glycogen in the liver to glucose). Some other patients can experience irritability. The hyperglycemic state is when glucose measurements go above 130 mg/dL when fasting and 180 mg/dL when eating food, which can confuse patients that have type 1-diabetes.

There are technologies that help regulate blood glucose amounts that you can take advantage of. Such tools are present for unmanageable sugar changes. Under-the-skin glucose monitors also focus on continuous glucose tracking, which Eversense CGM performs. The CGM is known to take action when the sensor is beneath the skin.

The Eversense Mobile App reads the data and sends them to the health care professional. Data includes user-friendly charts and graphs, helping you read with ease and not having to maintain a receiver. The app reports your glucose history and graphs that track your meal events. If you experience any symptoms of diabetes, take a look at the following benefits that you may have yet to hear of to monitor your glucose levels in real-time:

Decrease in A1c levels by 0.5%. This shows striking accuracy.

Effective management by wearing the sensor 23.4 hours a day.

On-body vibration alerts even during unconscious times.

A smaller quantity is present since there are four sensor changes per year instead of 26-52 sensor changes. This makes glucose measurements unnecessary.

Detection of 95% hypoglycemia (70 mg/dL) and 99% hyperglycemia (180 mg/dL) within 15 minutes. This also shows accuracy.

Encourage your doctor or any other health professional to take advantage of the Eversense app. You can show them your results of the events you have been keeping track of, facilitating your voicing of health concerns with ease.

Continuous Blood Glucose Tracking With Technologies

Experiencing fluctuating blood glucose levels can be frightening, especially since they are uncontrollable for some patients. However, using effective technologies such as the CGM system with the app can save your life and prevent undesirable health effects. Check out the Eversense Mobile App to monitor your glucose regularly.

