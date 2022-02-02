Left Menu

Lithuania scraps COVID certificate requirement for indoor spaces

Reuters | Vilnius | Updated: 02-02-2022 18:56 IST | Created: 02-02-2022 18:56 IST
  • Lithuania

Lithuania's government on Wednesday scrapped a COVID-19 certificate requirement for indoor public spaces, saying it no longer offered protection due to the prevalence of the easily transmitted Omicron variant. "It would be really good if we never have to return to this measure", Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte told a government meeting that was broadcast.

The decision takes effect on Saturday, when shops will have to limit visitor numbers instead.

