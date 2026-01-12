Trump's Interest Rate Proposal Creates Waves in Financial Sector

U.S. financial stocks, along with UK-listed lenders, took a hit on Monday as President Donald Trump's proposal for a one-year cap on credit card interest rates rattled the financial industry. This unexpected move sent ripples through global markets, exacerbating existing concerns about uncertainty in interest rates.

In premarket trading, JPMorgan Chase and Bank of America, two of the largest U.S. banks, saw their shares drop 2.8% and 2.6% respectively. Citigroup experienced a 4.1% fall, and Wells Fargo declined by 2.4%. Trump's announcement came without a clear plan for implementation, leading to widespread skepticism from analysts and investors.

Analysts warn that the proposed cap might drive consumers towards more costly debt options, with borrowing potentially shifting from traditional banks to non-bank lenders like pawn shops. With legislative hurdles ahead and questions about presidential authority, the plan faces potential resistance in Congress.