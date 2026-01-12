Teen Star Mbaye Shines Brighter in Africa Cup of Nations

Senegal's rising football phenomenon, 17-year-old Ibrahim Mbaye, has quickly become a vital player for African football. His standout performance at the Africa Cup of Nations, especially as a 'super sub,' has significantly bolstered Senegal's attacking prowess.

Preparing to face Egypt in the semi-finals in Tangiers, Mbaye's influence is pivotal for Senegal's strategy. His innate ability to navigate the field with speed and skill provides a formidable asset to the team, drawing attention from fans and coaches alike.

Coach Pape Bouna Thiaw notes Mbaye's exceptional talent and vows to support his development alongside seasoned players like Sadio Mane. With a goal against Sudan, Mbaye is already making history, being the tournament's second youngest scorer.

