Swift Justice: South-West District Nabs Notorious Robbers

Two notorious robbers were apprehended by the South-West District police, linked to 13 prior cases. They were caught with four looted bags containing cash, an iPad, and AirPods. A stolen vehicle was also recovered. Meticulous police work led to their arrest in Delhi's Inderlok area.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-01-2026 16:54 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 16:54 IST
Representative Image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, the South-West District police successfully apprehended two notorious criminals involved in a series of robberies and thefts. The accused, Mohd. Nadeem and Ravinder, were connected to an extensive criminal history spanning 13 cases, including theft, robbery, attempted murder, and violations of the Arms Act.

On a fateful Saturday night, the complainant parked his vehicle on Vasant Vihar's Palam Marg. As his family dined, two strangers approached and swiftly executed a robbery. Overpowering the complainant, they looted four bags containing approximately Rs. 1,20,000, an iPad, and AirPods before making their escape.

Prompt police action, initiated by a distress call, resulted in a dedicated team's efforts. Through a combination of technical surveillance and strategic raids, law enforcement tracked the culprits to Delhi's Inderlok area, recovering the stolen items and apprehending the duo, bringing them to justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

