Mexico registers 648 more coronavirus deaths
Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 04-02-2022 05:09 IST | Created: 04-02-2022 05:09 IST
Mexico registered 648 new coronavirus deaths on Thursday, according to health ministry data, bringing the overall death toll in the country to 308,141.
