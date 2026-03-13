Global Markets in Turmoil Amid Oil Price Surge and Geopolitical Tensions
Global stock markets are reeling from geopolitical tensions and rising oil prices as investors anticipate prolonged conflict involving the U.S., Israel, and Iran. Oil prices and inflation fears are high. The U.S. dollar strengthens as a safe haven while central bank strategies shift amidst the crisis.
Asian stock markets experienced significant downturns on Friday, pointing to a second consecutive weekly decline. The escalating conflict involving the U.S., Israel, and Iran has kept global oil prices high, leading to inflation concerns.
The U.S. dollar's status as a safe-haven currency solidified further, with a notable 2% increase since the conflict began. This has placed considerable pressure on other currencies worldwide.
The global selloff in stocks and bonds persists, with U.S. markets experiencing sharp declines. Rising oil prices contribute to uncertainty and market volatility as central banks recalibrate strategies in response to the ongoing geopolitical turmoil.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Rupee hits fresh all-time intra-day low of 92.42 against US dollar.
Rupee tumbles 35 paise to hit all-time intra-day low of 92.36 against US dollar.
Geopolitical Tensions Roil Asian Markets Amid Energy Surge
Oil Tensions Rock Asian Markets as Inflation Risks Spike
Central Banks on Alert: The Financial Ripple Effect of Middle East Oil Shock