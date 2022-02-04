Left Menu

More work needed to include disease burden in vaccine policy forums: WHO surveys

Robust estimates of the burden of influenza are essential for decision-makers to set appropriate seasonal influenza vaccine policies.

WHO | Updated: 04-02-2022 12:04 IST | Created: 04-02-2022 12:04 IST
More work needed to include disease burden in vaccine policy forums: WHO surveys
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

In 2021, WHO surveyed authors of influenza disease burden studies to learn if and how these studies have informed policy-making. Our results show that while most authors share their findings with government officials, more work is needed to include disease burden estimates in vaccine policy forums.

Robust estimates of the burden of influenza are essential for decision-makers to set appropriate seasonal influenza vaccine policies. Through the Pandemic Influenza Preparedness Framework Partnership Contribution, WHO's Global Influenza Programme (GIP) supports the generation of representative national, regional and global disease burden estimates and promotes the communication of these estimates to national and international expert bodies to further evidence-based decision-making.

WHO tracked the literature of influenza disease burden studies between 2018 and 2020 and surveyed authors to learn how these studies have informed policy-making. We identified 40 articles from 29 countries reporting influenza-associated hospitalization or mortality rates. As one way of determining whether and how these estimates informed influenza policy-making, we contacted the authors of these studies and asked them: a) whether their results had been communicated to government officials, and b) what strategies they thought worked best to get influenza disease burden findings into the hands of policy-makers.

Data for policy

Authors of 24 studies (from 20 countries across all regions except the Eastern Mediterranean Region) responded to our questionnaire. Authors from 14 countries reported sharing their findings with government officials. Indeed, in several cases, government employees were involved in the studies themselves. Authors also identified a range of obstacles to information-sharing, including COVID-19 pandemic disruptions, underestimating the importance of influenza, weak links between researchers and health authorities, and difficulties in communicating the link between influenza disease burden and vaccine policy in terms of the burden averted through vaccination.

While most respondents shared their findings with government officials, few (just five countries) reported having their results considered in vaccine policy forums. Again, COVID-19 related disruptions and an apparent lack of interest in influenza were cited as common obstacles.

Strategies for success

Authors from across the world suggested strategies for better communicating influenza disease burden findings to policy-makers. These included: early engagement with policy-makers when planning disease burden studies; merging discussions on SARS-CoV-2 and influenza vaccination; presenting findings to National Immunization Technical Advisory Groups; inviting key policy-makers to annual influenza prevention and control conferences; disseminating results through traditional and social media; and updating estimates of disease burden and burden averted through vaccination annually to sustain awareness and interest in influenza vaccination.

TRENDING

1
NASA approves crew for Axiom Space's first private astronaut mission

NASA approves crew for Axiom Space's first private astronaut mission

 United States
2
Astronomers confirm 2020 XL5 as second known Earth Trojan asteroid

Astronomers confirm 2020 XL5 as second known Earth Trojan asteroid

 Global
3
New study proposes way to observe dark matter’s influence on our solar system

New study proposes way to observe dark matter’s influence on our solar syste...

 United States
4
Microsoft introduces quarterly cyberthreat intelligence brief 'Cyber Signals'

Microsoft introduces quarterly cyberthreat intelligence brief 'Cyber Signals...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022