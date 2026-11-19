External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday said India-Japan cooperation seeks to support a multipolar Asia and a multipolar world, underlining the importance of strengthening bilateral ties amid growing geopolitical and economic uncertainties. Speaking after the conclusion of the fourth India-Japan 2+2 Foreign and Defence Ministerial Dialogue in Tokyo, Jaishankar said both countries had a long-standing history of friendship and goodwill and could play a greater role in shaping the global order through closer cooperation.

"The big picture that our cooperation seeks to support is a multipolar Asia and a multipolar world. In tandem, India and Japan have been strong proponents of reformed multilateralism," Jaishankar said. He said the meeting took place at a time when the global order was facing multiple shocks, with ongoing conflicts, economic volatility and the after-effects of the COVID-19 pandemic raising concerns over energy, trade, food and health security.

"As we seek to secure ourselves on these fronts, trusted and substantive partnerships like ours become more valuable," he said. Jaishankar highlighted the complex strategic landscape of the Indo-Pacific, noting that India and Japan remained committed to keeping the region free and open, alongside their Quad partners.

The External Affairs Minister also raised concerns over the growing tendency to weaponise connectivity, resources, services, supply chains and market shares, saying several of these developments had direct implications for national security. He stressed the need to strengthen resilience and explore alternative options, particularly amid concerns over connectivity and maritime choke points following recent developments in the Gulf.

"Ensuring that maritime trade, which is at the heart of international commerce, functions smoothly is imperative. Our maritime cooperation can help make a difference, and our discussions on this were particularly timely. We also agreed on the importance of adhering to international law in this context," he said. The minister further noted that the discussions covered the changing nature of warfare, including the growing application of smart weapons and innovative solutions. He said cooperation in these areas would complement the broader India-Japan engagement on innovation and startups.

Jaishankar was accompanied by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who held discussions with Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and Defence Minister Shinjiro Koizumi during the dialogue. The two sides reviewed the full spectrum of their bilateral defence and strategic partnership and discussed regional and global issues. Their discussions also covered defence technology and equipment, maritime security, expanding tri-service joint exercises and strengthening defence industrial cooperation.

Earlier, Rajnath Singh visited the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Naval Base in Yokosuka with Koizumi and toured the Mogami-class multi-mission frigate, JS Natori. Jaishankar said the understandings reached during the 2+2 discussions marked an important step towards strengthening the partnership.

"As we enter an era where each nation has to step up its contributions to the global order, a stronger India-Japan relationship can certainly play a more important role," he said. (ANI)