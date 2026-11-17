Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Delhi unit president, Saurabh Bharadwaj, on Tuesday termed the Delhi government's decision to open the 6, Flagstaff Road bungalow in Civil Lines, regarded by the BJP as "Sheesh Mahal", to the public as a tactic to divert attention from the polluted Yamuna River. Delhi Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh announced the decision. Hitting out at him, Saurabh Bharadwaj said that the AAP would not stop questioning the government over cleanliness of the Yamuna River.

Bharadwaj told ANI, "Given the embarrassment Parvesh Verma has faced over the last week, he will naturally want to divert attention. He claimed to have cleaned 60 per cent of the Yamuna River. Yet thousands of dead fish were subsequently found there. He alleged that members of the Aam Aadmi Party brought and dumped the dead fish there. We demanded that a post-mortem be conducted on the fish and that the water quality report be made public. He then fled." He claimed foam in the river and referred to the Supreme Court's observation that despite huge amounts being spent on cleaning the Yamuna, pollution in the river has only increased, exposing the failure of civic administration in towns and cities along its banks.

He said, "Various videos clearly show the Yamuna covered in foam... Yesterday, the Supreme Court observed that despite the vast sums spent on the Yamuna, pollution levels in the river have actually increased. The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has stated that not a single Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) in Delhi is operating according to the required standards. Cleaning the Yamuna falls under the purview of Parvesh Verma’s department." "He will try to divert the conversation by bringing up unrelated matters, but we will not let him get away. We will bring them right to the Yamuna and ask: Why did those fish die—has the report on that come in yet? And was there pollution in your water—has the report on that arrived?" We won’t let him get away," the AAP leader added.

Delhi Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh announced the decision earlier today, stating that the move comes in response to long-standing public demand. He added that the administration will first grant access to the national media before rolling out a ticketing and reservation system for citizens. "For years, the people of Delhi have wanted to see the Sheesh Mahal... it was previously decided in a Cabinet meeting that this Sheesh Mahal would be converted into a State Guest House. However, in response to the demands of the public, it has now been decided that the Sheesh Mahal will be opened to the general public. Further details—such as the system for visits, how to book tickets, and how to make reservations—will be shared soon," he said.

Launching a sharp attack on former Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal, without naming him directly, the BJP leader accused him of abandoning his early anti-VIP pledges to construct an opulent residence using public funds. The 6, Flagstaff Road bungalow in Civil Lines—which served as Arvind Kejriwal’s official residence during his tenure as Chief Minister until he resigned and vacated the premises in late 2024—has been at the centre of a fierce political storm in the national capital.

The BJP coined the moniker "Sheesh Mahal" to allege massive financial irregularities and procedural violations in the renovation and expansion of the property during the COVID-19 pandemic. (ANI)