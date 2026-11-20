US President ​Donald Trump said in ‌an interview with ​Fox News on Thursday that he and Chinese President Xi Jinping both want AI regulations for ‌safety purposes and will work together on reasonable AI rules.

Trump also said he did not talk too much with Xi about Nvidia or its CEO Jensen ‌Huang's relationship with an alleged Chinese spy, during Trump's visit with the ‌Chinese president this week in Shenzhen. The Chinese embassy in Washington said in a statement on Thursday that the two countries should "strengthen communication and coordination, prevent the security risks of AI and ⁠ensure that ​AI is always ⁠under human control."

The US and China are racing to build superior AI models, which both ⁠countries view as strategically important for military and technological leadership. The leaders met at a ​complicated time in that race. The New York Times reported in ⁠October that former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang had a romantic relationship with a woman accused ⁠of ​spying for Beijing. Reuters has not independently confirmed that the woman is a spy.

Nvidia is the world's leading maker of the advanced chips that are ⁠widely used to develop cutting-edge AI models. The US has sought for years ⁠to limit ⁠China’s access to Nvidia’s chips because it does not want the Chinese military to benefit from them.