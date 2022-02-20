Mainland China reports 195 new COVID-19 cases vs 137 a day earlier

China reported 195 new COVID-19 cases in the mainland for Feb. 19, up from 137 cases a day earlier, the health authority said on Sunday. Ninety-four of the new infections were imported, the National Health Commission said in a statement, while 101 were locally transmitted, compared with 80 a day earlier. There were no new deaths.

China also reported 39 new asymptomatic patients, compared with 37 a day earlier. China does not classify asymptomatic cases as confirmed COVID-19 cases. As of Saturday, mainland China had 107,707 confirmed coronavirus infections, while the COVID-19 death toll remained at 4,636, it said.

