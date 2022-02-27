Left Menu

COVID-19: Delhi logs 484 new infections, 3 deaths

The national capital logged 484 COVID infections in the last 24 hours, according to Delhi's health bulletin informed on Sunday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-02-2022 21:37 IST | Created: 27-02-2022 21:37 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The national capital logged 484 COVID infections in the last 24 hours, according to Delhi's health bulletin informed on Sunday. With this, the active COVID cases in Delhi stand at 2,086, with a case positivity rate of 0.95 per cent.

As many as three COVID deaths and 554 recoveries from coronavirus have also been reported in the last 24 hours, the bulletin informed. Delhi's health bulletin also informed that the national capital presently has 4,777 containment zones.

In the ongoing vaccination drive against COVID-19, 56,538 beneficiaries were vaccinated in the last 24 hours. Of these, 6,810 took their first dose and 46,709 their second dose. The cumulative number of beneficiaries in the 15 to 17 age group vaccinated in Delhi is 15,01,299, while a total of 4,03,870 precaution doses have also been given to the eligible beneficiaries. (ANI)

