Tragedy at Andhra Pradesh Firecracker Factory: CM and PM Express Condolences

A devastating fire at a firecracker manufacturing unit in Andhra Pradesh's Kakinada district resulted in the death of at least eighteen people, with several others critically injured. Officials and top leaders, including CM Naidu and PM Modi, have expressed their condolences and support for the affected families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2026 23:31 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 23:31 IST
Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu visited the fireworks accident victims (Photo/ Telugu Desam Party Official). Image Credit: ANI
At least eighteen individuals lost their lives in a tragic incident at a firecracker manufacturing unit in Vetlapalem, Kakinada district, Andhra Pradesh, on Saturday. Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu visited the scene to offer his condolences to the bereaved families.

The Chief Minister also reviewed the rescue and relief operations, assessing the accident causes while instructing ministers and senior officials to inspect the site. Prime Minister Modi expressed his condolences, announcing an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh for the deceased's families and Rs. 50,000 for the injured.

Home Minister Amit Shah conveyed his profound shock and condolences, reaffirming that emergency services are underway to assist the injured. With top leaders advocating for rapid recovery efforts, the incident highlights persistent safety concerns in firecracker manufacturing units.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

