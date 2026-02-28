Left Menu

Heightened Security at Greece's Souda Naval Base Amid Eastern Mediterranean Tensions

Greece's Souda naval base on Crete has increased security measures amid heightened tensions following U.S. and Israel's attack on Iran. Access is restricted to security and essential personnel, and air defense systems are on alert. The U.S. aircraft carrier Gerald R. Ford recently docked at the base.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Athens | Updated: 28-02-2026 23:28 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 23:28 IST
  • Country:
  • Greece

Heightened security measures have been enacted at Greece's Souda naval base on Crete, a pivotal installation for Greece, the United States, and NATO in the eastern Mediterranean.

This follows recent military actions by the U.S. and Israel against Iran. Access to the base is currently restricted to only security and essential personnel, with activated air defense measures as a precaution.

Furthermore, the U.S. aircraft carrier Gerald R. Ford made a stop at Souda last week for resupply and refueling before proceeding to its destination in the eastern Mediterranean.

(With inputs from agencies.)

