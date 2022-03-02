Left Menu

Shri Naidu called upon students from medical colleges to visit nearby schools and villages to spread awareness on CPR and the use of AED.

Timely Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) can save many lives: VP Naidu
Shri Naidu said that performing CPR in time can help in emergency situations where immediate medical help is not available.  Image Credit: Twitter(@VPSecretariat)
The Vice President, Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu, today urged schools, local bodies, panchayats and NGOs to organise regular camps to train people in Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR). He said that CPR training must be part of the high school or college curriculum so that more and more youngsters get acquainted with the life-saving procedure.

Speaking at an awareness programme conducted at Swarna Bharat Trust, Vijayawada, where a demonstration was given on CPR and the use of AED (Automated External Defibrillator) by doctors from the Indian Resuscitation Council Federation (IRCF), the Vice President stressed the importance of knowing these life saving techniques. Shri Naidu lauded IRCF for their efforts in imparting training in basic life support, comprehensive cardiac life support and paediatric advanced life support courses.

Shri Naidu called upon students from medical colleges to visit nearby schools and villages to spread awareness on CPR and the use of AED. Shri Naidu said that performing CPR in time can help in emergency situations where immediate medical help is not available.

Shri Naidu suggested that private institutions, apartment complexes and resident welfare associations must keep an AED device ready at hand and train their members with the technique of CPR. "If people know how to perform CPR, they can save many lives", he said.

Shri Mandali Buddha Prasad, former Deputy Speaker of Andhra Pradesh, Dr Chadalavada Nageswara Rao, President, Siddhartha Academy, Shri S.C. Chakra Rao, Chairman of the Indian Resuscitation Council Federation, members of IRCF and other dignitaries were present.

(With Inputs from PIB)

