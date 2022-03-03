Left Menu

Odisha records 138 new COVID-19 cases

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 03-03-2022 20:36 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 20:36 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha’s COVID-19 caseload rose to 12,85,487 on Thursday as 138 more people tested positive for the virus, the health department said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 9,085 with no reports of any more fatalities due to coronavirus.

The state had registered 143 new COVID-19 cases and six deaths on Wednesday.

Odisha now has 1,923 active cases, while 12,74,426 people have so far recovered from the disease, including 378 in the last 24 hours.

The health department said 53 COVID-19 patients have died of comorbidities so far.

The daily positivity rate was 0.32 per cent while 33 children were among the newly infected people, the department said in a bulletin.

The state has conducted 43,669 sample tests for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

