Italy reports 74,024 coronavirus cases on Saturday, 85 deaths
Italy reported 74,024 COVID-19-related cases on Saturday, down from 76,250 the day before, the health ministry said, while the number of deaths nearly halved to 85 from 165. Italy has registered 157,692 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak in February 2020, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eighth highest in the world.
Italy reported 74,024 COVID-19-related cases on Saturday, down from 76,250 the day before, the health ministry said, while the number of deaths nearly halved to 85 from 165.
Italy has registered 157,692 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak in February 2020, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eighth highest in the world. The country has reported 13.80 million cases to date. Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 8,319 on Saturday, down slightly from 8,403 a day earlier.
There were 56 new admissions to intensive care units, up from 47 on Friday. The total number of intensive care patients was 471 versus 474 previously. Some 478,051 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with 490,883 a day earlier, the health ministry said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- health ministry
- Europe
- Britain
- Italy
ALSO READ
Health Ministry, NMC look for ways to enable Ukraine-return medical students complete their courses
Brazil registers 68,893 new cases of coronavirus, 488 deaths -health ministry
India's COVID-19 tally of cases rises to 4,30,01,477, death toll to 5,16,132; active cases decline to 30,799: Union health ministry.
To fill up vacant seats, Health Ministry orders reducing NEET-PG cut-off by 15 percentile
India fared better than others in managing Omicron-driven Covid surge, claims health ministry