Left Menu

Chhattisgarh sees 10 COVID-19 cases, no death; 13 recoveries take active tally to 141

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 20-03-2022 21:36 IST | Created: 20-03-2022 21:36 IST
Chhattisgarh sees 10 COVID-19 cases, no death; 13 recoveries take active tally to 141
  • Country:
  • India

Chhattisgarh on Sunday reported 10 COVID-19 cases, taking the state's tally to 11,51,917, while the death toll remained unchanged at 14,034, an official said.

The positivity rate, or cases detected per 100 tests, stood at 0.20 per cent, he added.

The recovery count increased to 11,37,742 after one person was discharged from hospital and 12 completed home isolation during the day, leaving the state with 141 active cases, he said.

''Bilaspur recorded three cases, followed by two in Durg and one in Raipur, among other districts. No new coronavirus case was reported in 22 districts on Sunday,'' the official said.

With 5,020 samples examined during the day, the number of tests carried out so far in Chhattisgarh went up to 1,73,93,686, he added.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,51,917, new cases 10, death toll 14,034, recovered 11,37,742, active cases 141, today tests 5,020, total tests 1,73,93,686.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Will Cryptocurrency Rule the World Economy in Near Future?

Will Cryptocurrency Rule the World Economy in Near Future?

 Global
2
Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters

Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Wuhan aims to become China's 'valley of satellites' in space initiative; Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freezes joint project - Interfax and more

Science News Roundup: Wuhan aims to become China's 'valley of satellites' in...

 Global
4
NASA's Spitzer spots giant debris cloud from clashing asteroid-sized bodies

NASA's Spitzer spots giant debris cloud from clashing asteroid-sized bodies

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022