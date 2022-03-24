Studies Show Why Older Adults Turn to CBD Oil

America is aging; with the U.S. Census Bureau projecting people over the age of 65 will make up 21 percent of the total population by the year 2030. The normal aging process can lead to the development of various aches and pains, anxiety, skin issues, and other physical and psychological issues. Older people often have trouble getting a good night's sleep on top of everything else, which can aggravate existing medical conditions. It is not surprising seniors are looking for natural, safe alternatives to prescription medicines in an effort to more naturally manage age-related issues. It may be surprising to learn that CBD research news is reporting thousands of seniors are trying CBD products to see if they can find relief for issues like inflammation, joint pain, and low-quality sleep.

Looking for Natural Relief

The health benefits of cannabinoids are currently being studied in labs around the world, and research studies continue to demonstrate CBD has potential therapeutic benefits. There are a number of reasons why more seniors are now using or considering using CBD oils, CBD topicals, and CBD edibles. • CBD is legal in all 50 states when produced from the industrial hemp plant that has less than 0.3 percent THC.• CBD is easily purchased online in various potencies.• CBD is a natural compound.• CBD is available in a variety of product forms, including CBD oils, topicals, sublingual drops, gummies, and more.• CBD is available in three spectrums (full-spectrum, broad-spectrum, isolate) which offers buyers options as to the cannabis plant compounds they want to consume. Anecdotal customer reviews have already indicated that many people enjoy benefits from taking CBD, including feelings of relaxation, reduced anxiety, reduced pain, and inflammation, skin-soothing, and more. Though a lot more clinical research is needed to verify these claims, it is not surprising that older people are showing an interest in CBD or are already taking it. If CBD helped them, it could be a natural alternative to prescription medications, which often have distressing side effects.

Reasons Seniors are Showing Interest in CBD

There is a survey of 1,047 people 54 years old or older about their perspectives on utilizing CBD. Only nine percent said they currently use CBD for a particular health reason, but 65 percent of the CBD consumers said their quality of life is good. Before using CBD, only 31.1 percent said their quality of life was good, the implication being CBD improved the quality of life.

Only 16.7 percent said they experienced no benefits from CBD. Surveys like these provide valuable information about CBD, but more research on possible side effects is needed. Many people using CBD also take prescription medicines, so there is also a need for more research on how CBD interacts with various drugs and on potential CBD side effects. In a study published in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society, participants were 65 years old or older. This study asked about the use of cannabis to treat various health conditions. While 15 percent of respondents indicated they had used cannabis for medical reasons, 61 percent only began using it after they turned 60 years old. Though this survey asked about marijuana use, the researchers indicated they expect more seniors to consume cannabinoids like CBD-only products because CBD is legal and easily available. Anyone can go online to shop at CBD stores and find a broad array of CBD products.

Researchers doing a review of literature on medical cannabinoid use by older people concluded cannabinoids have the potential to treat pain, nausea due to chemotherapy treatments, anxiety, and spasticity (prolonged muscle contraction usually due to neurological conditions). The review also found that the risks of using cannabinoids are moderate and can be used like other over-the-counter pain relievers.

How Do Seniors Consume CBD?

CBD is often chosen over products with THC because CBD does not cause psychoactive effects. CBD studies on health investigated how seniors consume or use CBD. The Remedy Review study mentioned earlier found that:• 54.4 percent of seniors consume CBD drops by mouth• 21.1 percent chose CBD edibles or add CBD oil drops to their drinks.• 15.6 percent used CBD capsules. A Consumer Reports survey found that older people used CBD to reduce joint pain. CBD topicals are popular because they can be applied to a specific painful area, like a joint or a muscle. According to the U.S. government, more than 90 percent of seniors have a skin disorder for many different reasons, including disease, reactions to medicines, poor diet, sunlight, and the normal consequences of aging. A review of CBD research on CBD effectiveness in treating skin disorders demonstrated CBD shows promise as a therapeutic option for skin conditions like seborrhea, improving skin barrier function for moisture retention, acne, and eczema or dermatitis. Once again, the reviewers recommend continued research.

CBD for Seniors Becoming a More Common

CBD and seniors is a partnership expected to continue growing. The continuing clinical studies on the efficacy of CBD as a means of addressing common physical and psychological conditions are showing CBD has enormous promise. It is hoped that using CBD oils may help older people reduce their use of powerful prescription medicines as they cope with the effects of aging. Like all CBD users, it is important to discuss CBD use with a doctor first and to closely follow dosage recommendations. CBD products are available in many potencies too, so it is best to start with a low potency and slowly increase the potency if CBD delivers positive benefits. Only buy high-quality CBD products that give access to a Certificate of Analysis (COA) for consumer review.

