PM Modi hails initiative to set up WHO Global Centre for traditional medicine in Gujarat

A day after the Government of India signed an agreement with World Health Organization for establishing the WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine in Jamnagar, Gujarat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the move saying it will contribute towards making a healthier planet and leveraging the country's rich traditional practices for global good. "India is honoured to be home to a state-of-the-art WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine. This Centre will contribute towards making a healthier planet and leveraging our rich traditional practices for global good," the Prime Minister tweeted on Saturday.

The Ministry of Ayush on Friday signed the 'Host Country Agreement' with WHO for establishing WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine in India at Jamnagar, Gujarat, with its interim office at the Institute of Training and Research in Ayurveda in Gujarat. The Prime Minister said that this centre will enhance wellness in society.

"Traditional medicines and wellness practices from India are very popular globally. This WHO Centre will go a long way in enhancing wellness in our society," PM Modi said. The primary objective of WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine, the Ministry of Ayush said, is to harness the potential of traditional medicine from across the world through modern science and technology and improve overall health of the communities' world over.

This global knowledge centre for traditional medicine, supported by an investment of USD 250 million from the Government of India, aims to harness the potential of traditional medicine from across the world through modern science and technology to improve the health of people and the planet, the WHO said in a statement. As per data shared by WHO, around 80 per cent of the world's population is estimated to use traditional medicine. "To date, 170 of the 194 WHO Member States have reported the use of traditional medicine, and their governments have asked for WHO's support in creating a body of reliable evidence and data on traditional medicine practices and products," it said.

The term traditional medicine describes the total sum of the knowledge, skills and practices indigenous and different cultures have used over time to maintain health and prevent, diagnose and treat physical and mental illness. Its reach encompasses ancient practices such as acupuncture, ayurvedic medicine and herbal mixtures as well as modern medicines. The onsite launch of the new WHO global centre for traditional medicine in Jamnagar, Gujarat, India will take place on April 21, 2022.(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)