Left Menu

Researchers find ketogenic diet with triple drugs may prevent pancreatic cancer

The new study has suggested that a ketogenic diet, which is low in carbohydrates and protein and high in fat, helps to kill pancreatic cancer cells when combined with a triple-drug therapy.

ANI | Phoenix (Arizona) | Updated: 26-03-2022 19:20 IST | Created: 26-03-2022 19:20 IST
Researchers find ketogenic diet with triple drugs may prevent pancreatic cancer
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The new study has suggested that a ketogenic diet, which is low in carbohydrates and protein and high in fat, helps to kill pancreatic cancer cells when combined with a triple-drug therapy. The findings of the study were published in the journal, 'Med'.

In laboratory experiments, the ketogenic diet decreased glucose (sugar) levels in the tumour, suggesting the diet helped starve cancer. In addition, this diet elevated ketone bodies produced by the liver, which put additional stress on the cancer cells. By destabilizing the cancer cells, the ketogenic diet created a micro-environment in which the triple-drug therapy was designed by TGen -- a combination of gemcitabine, nab-paclitaxel and cisplatin -- was more effective at knocking out the tumour, according to the study.

"By limiting glucose availability, the ketogenic diet may promote chemotherapy efficacy," said TGen Distinguished Professor Daniel D. Von Hoff, M.D., considered one of the nation's foremost authorities on pancreatic cancer. Dr Von Hoff is one of the study authors and designers of the therapy. In addition, the ketogenic diet has shown to have a favourable impact on antitumor immunity by inducing pro-inflammatory tumour gene expression, which further weakened cancer.

To test these laboratory findings, researchers initiated a clinical trial of up to 40 patients at five centres nationwide: 1. HonorHealth in Scottsdale

2. USC in Los Angeles, Nuvance Health in Connecticut 3. Atlantic Health System in New Jersey

4. South Texas Accelerated Research Therapeutics in San Antonio. The clinical trial has tested whether adding a ketogenic diet to triple-drug therapy will increase overall survival in patients with pancreatic cancer. This clinical trial began in late 2020 and was anticipated to continue to accrue to patients through June 2023.

Patients will be randomly assigned to either receive the triple-drug regimen while on a standard diet, while the other half will receive a ketogenic diet and triple-drug therapy. The dietary aspects of the study are being carefully monitored. "Our laboratory experiments show that a ketogenic diet changes pancreatic cancer metabolism and its response to chemotherapy," said Haiyong Han, PhD, a Professor in TGen's Molecular Medicine Division, and one of the study authors and a designer of the study's experiments. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'ominous' Spinosaurus; Risk of type 2 diabetes rises after COVID; organ transplant from donors who had COVID likely safe and more

Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'omino...

 Global
2
First all-private astronaut mission 'Ax-1' nears launch: All you need to know

First all-private astronaut mission 'Ax-1' nears launch: All you need to kno...

 United States
3
Sweeteners may be linked to increased cancer risk - new research

Sweeteners may be linked to increased cancer risk - new research

 United Kingdom
4
Plan to boost employment outcomes for refugees launched

Plan to boost employment outcomes for refugees launched

 New Zealand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022