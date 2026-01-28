U.S.-Taiwan Talks Spark Progress in Tech Cooperation

Senior officials from the United States and Taiwan held crucial discussions on artificial intelligence, technology, and drone cooperation at a forum initiated during the Trump administration. The U.S. State Department emphasized Taiwan's role as a 'vital partner' despite the absence of formal diplomatic ties between the two nations.

This sixth round of the U.S.-Taiwan Economic Prosperity Partnership Dialogue was led by U.S. Under Secretary for Economic Affairs Jacob Helberg and Taiwan Economy Minister Kung Ming-hsin. They signed agreements under the Pax Silica Declaration, aimed at securing AI and semiconductor supply chains, according to the State Department.

The discussions also addressed supply chain security, economic coercion responses, and investment barriers. Taiwan, a leading semiconductor producer, seeks to bypass double taxation to enhance bilateral investment. However, these talks have faced opposition from China, which views Taiwan-related interactions as meddling in its internal affairs.