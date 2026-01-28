Left Menu

U.S.-Taiwan Talks Spark Progress in Tech Cooperation

Senior U.S. and Taiwanese officials discussed AI, tech, and drone cooperation at a forum originally started under the Trump administration. The sixth dialogue round saw agreements on AI and semiconductors and highlighted Taiwan's importance in fueling the AI revolution, amidst ongoing tensions with China.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Taipei | Updated: 28-01-2026 07:09 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 07:09 IST
U.S.-Taiwan Talks Spark Progress in Tech Cooperation
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

Senior officials from the United States and Taiwan held crucial discussions on artificial intelligence, technology, and drone cooperation at a forum initiated during the Trump administration. The U.S. State Department emphasized Taiwan's role as a 'vital partner' despite the absence of formal diplomatic ties between the two nations.

This sixth round of the U.S.-Taiwan Economic Prosperity Partnership Dialogue was led by U.S. Under Secretary for Economic Affairs Jacob Helberg and Taiwan Economy Minister Kung Ming-hsin. They signed agreements under the Pax Silica Declaration, aimed at securing AI and semiconductor supply chains, according to the State Department.

The discussions also addressed supply chain security, economic coercion responses, and investment barriers. Taiwan, a leading semiconductor producer, seeks to bypass double taxation to enhance bilateral investment. However, these talks have faced opposition from China, which views Taiwan-related interactions as meddling in its internal affairs.

TRENDING

1
China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

 Global
2
Supreme Court to Rehear Air India Crash Investigation

Supreme Court to Rehear Air India Crash Investigation

 India
3
UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

 Global
4
La Niña Signals Linger as Oceans Warm and Rainfall Patterns Shift

La Niña Signals Linger as Oceans Warm and Rainfall Patterns Shift

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Tackling Climate Change and Air Pollution Together Is Korea’s Smartest Bet

Why safe water and sanitation remain out of reach despite a decade of global action

Strong Laws, Uneven Results: How Czech Cities Shape the Real Business Environment

Services Power Indonesia’s Economy, but Barriers Still Limit Jobs, Exports, and Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026