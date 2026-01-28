Left Menu

North Korea's Next Nuclear Move: Strategic Developments Ahead of Landmark Congress

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is set to unveil plans to advance the country's nuclear arsenal at the upcoming ruling party congress. This announcement follows recent missile tests, highlighting North Korea's focus on enhancing their strategic deterrent capabilities amid heightened international scrutiny.

Updated: 28-01-2026 07:07 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 07:07 IST
  • South Korea

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has announced intentions to intensify the country's nuclear development program, which will be outlined at the imminent ruling party congress, state media confirmed on Wednesday. The news coincides with North Korea's latest weapons test, detected by both South Korea and Japan.

The Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported that Tuesday's live-fire drill showcased an advanced large-caliber multiple rocket launcher system. Kim stated that the test aimed to improve the efficiency of North Korea's 'strategic deterrent,' a euphemism for its nuclear arsenal.

Experts suggest that these large rocket launchers blur the lines between artillery and ballistic missiles, with some capable of delivering nuclear payloads. As North Korea prepares for its first party congress in five years, Kim has emphasized that advancing the military remains a top priority.

